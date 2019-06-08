Gina Tognoni’s Last Scenes As Phyllis On ‘The Young And The Restless’

It’s a wrap for actress Gina Tognoni as Phyllis Summers on The Young and the Restless. The actress took to social media to let her followers know that Friday, June 7, was her last time in the role, which Michelle Stafford will resume soon.

In her final moments as the iconic Genoa City character, Tognoni called out for help after Kevin (Greg Rikaart) drugged her and kidnapped her, throwing her into a dank, dark room underground. According to The Inquisitr, next week, Phyllis’s daughter Summer (Hunter King) realizes something has happened to her mom, and she pulls out all the stops to help her while Kevin tries to make a deal with Adam (Mark Grossman). Kevin mistakenly believes that Phyllis is Adam’s girlfriend, and he hopes to exchange Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) for the fiery redhead. Unfortunately for everybody, Kevin is wrong, and things are even more tangled than ever.

In her heartfelt post, the actress thanked everybody for the past five years she’s portrayed Phyllis, a character who often finds herself as the town pariah in Genoa City. Tognoni took over the role from previous Phyllis actress Michelle Stafford, who has been on ABC’s General Hospital portraying Nina Cassidine. Stafford left GH and is back at Y&R filming scenes, which will begin airing soon. Executive producer Anthony Morina and head writer Josh Griffth wanted to bring Stafford back to the show to bring back its iconic core sensibility, according to Griffth’s recent CBS Soaps In Depth interview.

Tognoni’s fans responded to her post with words of encouragement for her future.

“I’m sorry to see you leave Gina. Sometimes you pushed all my buttons, but this only means you were a damn great actress. I will miss you as an actress and a person. All the best in your future endeavors and God speed,” one replied.

Loading...

Others wrote that they had hoped that the news of Tognoni’s leaving were simply rumors, though they turned out to be true.

“Wow! I still can’t believe this is real! I still had hope till the very last minute they’d change their mind or say it was an ugly rumor. You certainly will be missed not only by me but by thousands of your loyal fans. You’re an amazing actress hands down to the part of Phyllis BOOM. Nailed it every time!!”

Tognoni told fans she’d see them soon, and many asked her to let them know what she is doing next. It sounds like the actress has something in the works, based on her post.