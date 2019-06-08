Yazmin Oukhellou Spreads Legs In Silk Jumpsuit On Instagram

British bombshell Yazmin Oukhellou wowed her Instagram followers yesterday when she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself sitting open-legged on an antique couch wearing a blush-colored silk jumper.

The 26-year-old reality diva clearly got the attention of her 491,000 followers with her elegant yet sultry post that has received nearly 15,000 likes in just a few days.

The photo was taken in what appears to be an old-fashioned sitting room complete with heavy, vintage, powder blue blackout curtains and a slate velour couch with crimson colored pillows. Against the dark, heavy colored furnishings, Oukhellou’s bright, crisp, blush jumper stood out beautifully. The ensemble shimmered with iridescence in the sections where it was hit with light.

Yazmin opted to accessorize her glamorous getup with a pair of glitzy gold dangle earrings that matched the belt on her jumpsuit. She sported a hot pink manicure and wore her hair down long and straight as it flowed around her shoulders. The television personality opted for a light and dewy face with accentuated eyelashes and lip color.

The comment section was a smorgasbord of your standard Instagram comments. Some fans chose to show their adoration via fire and heart emoji. There was also the usual amount of “I love you” comments. One user tells the fashionista that they enjoyed her style.

“I love this new edgy look”, one follower penned in the comments.

“Wow you look amazing so pretty stunning tan look so glam,” a second chimed in.

One user actually voiced her hesitancy when it came to liking the photo because of its “composition,” but ultimately decided she liked it.

The stunning photo was just one in a series of three consecutive posts featuring Yazmin wearing the show-stopping silk jumper. The second photo was an adorable selfie of her and boyfriend James Locke. The two were apparently in Dubai for Eid celebrations taking place this week.

Eid, also known as “the festival of breaking fast,” is a Muslim holiday that celebrates the end of Ramadan. According to Independent, Ramadan is a month long period of fasting and life reflection. At its conclusion, worshippers cap off the holiday with plenty of food and celebration.

In the last 24 hours, Yazmin also treated her followers to several sizzling snapshots of herself rocking a vibrant candy red dress with thin straps and matching bright red lipstick. Two of the photos featured a glowing Yazmin, as she curled up next to James.