Carrie Underwood Stuns In Short Spandex, Skintight Tank & Instagram Can’t Believe She Gave Birth 4 Months Ago

Carrie Underwood bounced back from baby number two incredibly fast.

As fans of the country singer know, Carrie just gave birth to her second son, Jacob Fisher, about four months ago. Ever since then, Underwood has been showing off her body in a number of sexy outfits both on Instagram and on stage during performances and all of her fans cannot get over the fact that her body bounced back so quickly. In the latest photo posted for her 8.7 million-plus followers, Carrie looks absolutely stunning in a tiny little outfit.

In the photo that was published to her account, the mother of two looks absolutely stunning while posing next to her mother. In the casual but sexy outfit, Underwood looks fit and fabulous in a skintight blue-patterned tank top that shows off her trim post-baby body. Clad in a pair of tiny black spandex shorts, the stunner’s toned and tanned legs are also fully on display.

The country superstar wears her long, blonde locks up in a high bun and is all smiles for the camera. She rocks a face full of beautiful makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and blush. Underwood wraps her arm around her mother, who looks just as good as her daughter in a red floral top. In the caption of the image, Carrie mentions that she is happy to have her mother in attendance at the CMA Fest.

Since the post went live on her account yesterday, it’s earned the 36-year-old a ton of attention with over 278,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Carrie know how amazing she looks while countless others chimed in to let her know that they would be attending this year’s Fest.

“You look so happy and healthy!!” one follower wrote.

“You look so great!!!”

“You have such a Beautiful Mother! Love this picture!!!,” another follower commented.

Loading...

As fans of Underwood are well aware, Carrie generated a lot of buzz earlier this week after posting a stunning bikini video to her Instagram page. After the image garnered so much attention, The Inquisitr reported that Carrie shared the secret to the snapshot with her loyal fans.

“I hope everyone realizes I did take it from up here. It is angles,” the “Southbound” singer said when she was asked about the stunning video.

However, she did also confess that she has been spending a lot of time at the gym following the birth of baby number two.

“But I have been working hard to regain my strength more than anything, and being on tour it’s such a physical thing on stage,” she dished.

The hard work is paying off!