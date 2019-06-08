Nina Dobrev Stuns In Skimpy Red Bikini In Sexy New Instagram Post

Nina Dobrev is still enjoying some well-deserved time off with her pals, and she decided to take to Instagram to share some very envy-inducing photos on Saturday.

The actress, who appears to still vacationing in southern Europe with a group of friends, shared some very racy bikini photos on social media to the delight of her nearly 18 million followers. She posted a couple of snaps from her luxurious boat trip in the French Riviera, where she flaunted her incredibly fit figure in a barely-there bikini. Nina rocked a skimpy two-piece, which consisted of a red top and colorful stripped bottoms, while her gal pals also wore matching red swimsuits.

However, the most striking thing about their fun outing may not have been their crazy bikini bods, but rather, the fact that they were all wearing different stuffed animal heads! The girls also stood knee-deep in the boat’s pool as they posed with their funny mascot heads on, with the Vampire Diaries‘ star rocking a cute blue unicorn. Others included a red panda, a normal panda bear, a cat, and a llama. They all seemed to be having the time of their lives as they posed together with the gorgeous landscape in the background.

In the second snap, Nina posed by herself, laying on a white sofa with her legs resting on the boat’s railing. Still wearing the unicorn mask, she flaunted her enviable tanned physique and long legs, while putting her ample cleavage on full display.

Her fans clearly appreciated her sense of humor, as the post racked up nearly 185,000 likes and over 400 comments in just one hour.

“hahahahah you’re an inspiration,” one Instagram user wrote, while others chimed in, “i love you and this so much” and “This is so cute lol.” Several others praised her outfit choice, with many wondering where her bikini was from, and one even pointing out, “Looks like your [sic] ready for summer.”

The 30-year-old seems to be having a wonderful time with her four friends, as they all embarked on an epic helicopter ride just the day before. She shared several photos from their incredible aerial tour of Saint-Tropez on Instagram, which showed them all excited to be able to check out the French Riviera landscape from up high. Nina rocked a cute blue polka-dot crop top and mini-skirt combo for the ride, which she paired with some comfortable white sneakers. She made sure to cover up with a black leather jacket just in case it would be a little chilly up in the skies.