‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Why Is Hilary Haunting Devon?

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Devon and Elena experience an intense rough patch after they take their relationship to the next level, and Hilary plays a role, but it might not be a simple situation.

According to The Inquisitr, Devon (Bryton James) pays off Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy) student loan debt, which is a huge deal. For Devon, he feels he is paying it forward like Neil (Kristoff St. John) tasked him to do. However, for Elena, it makes her feel like she brings nothing to the table in their relationship. She has no house and no job, and Elena is not willing to move forward with things in that type of relationship.

Devon and Elena portrayers Bryton James and Brytni Sarpy recently discussed the storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth. Sarpy said, “It’s almost jarring that he doesn’t see Elena for who she is, and that is an independent person who has always made her own way in the world. Elena is not the type of person who would be comfortable with this kind of grand gesture!”

While Devon sees Hilary (Mishael Morgan), who doesn’t look so happy, when he is intimate with Elena, it seems he’s still thinking about her as well because paying off Elena’s massive debt was something he would’ve done for Hilary. However, given Elena’s reluctance for Devon to even purchase a gown for her to wear to the opening of Society, he should have considered the differences between the two women.

Loading...

James recalled, “Hilary loved it when Devon lavished gifts on her or when he went out of his way to do grand things, even if he didn’t tell her first. That was their dynamic… but Elena is very different!”

If Devon does not start thinking of Elena as herself, then Hilary could end up ruining their relationship, and it won’t even have anything to do with Devon’s visions of his departed wife. Of course, if Elena knew that Devon sees Hilary when they are together, she might feel concerned. Plus, there’s the disconcerting fact that Hilary doesn’t seem happy that Devon is moving on, and it looks like she would be pleased about that fact since she told him that she wanted to him to be satisfied in life without her. Of course, there’s always the slight chance that Hilary is still alive somewhere.

While it’s difficult for Devon to take back paying off Elena’s debt, he is going to have to figure things out quickly if he wants to save his relationship with Elena.