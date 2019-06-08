‘Maxim’ Model Renee Herbert Sizzles In A Blue Bikini On Instagram

When it comes to sharing skin-baring snaps on Instagram, Australian model Renee Herbert is a pro. In fact, she and her twin sister, Elisha, have made quite a name for themselves on the photo-sharing platform through their risqué snaps that they post almost every week.

Renee recently took to her page and shared a new bikini photo with her fans, which immediately sent temperatures soaring. In the snap, the model could be seen sitting on a beach wearing a skimpy, royal blue bikini that put her enviable cleavage — as well as her thin legs and taut stomach — on full display.

The model opted for a makeup-free look while she let her raven-colored tresses down. Finally, she accessorized with a delicate pendant and a selection of silver rings to stay true to her distinct style.

To pose for the snap, the model sat down to pose on a beach, soaking up the sun and tanning her body. She looked away from the camera, imparting a very candid look and feel to the picture.

Per the geotag, the photo was captured in Sydney, Australia, and in the caption, the model informed her fans that although she tried her best to stay in the city and bear the cold weather (as it’s winter in Australia these days), she can’t take it anymore — Renee revealed that she’s heading to Bali soon.

Within seven hours of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 90,300 likes and almost 500 comments, which proves that the model is immensely popular on the platform.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that they are totally in love with Renee’s body, while another one said that although they’ve seen many bikini models on Instagram, Renee and Elisha are surely the sexiest of them all – a compliment that the two hotties receive very often.

A third fan said that Renee is drop dead gorgeous and her pic made their day, while a fourth commentator ironically asked the model where her organs go, referring to her skinny figure. Renee responded to that particular comment and jokingly wrote that she got all of her organs removed in order to be skinny. Fans found the response hilarious, so much so that the comment racked up 470 likes.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Renee, who has more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, rose to fame after she was scouted by Peppermayo. Since then, she has become an ambassador for companies such as Le Tan UBER.