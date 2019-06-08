Drake Trolls Draymond Green On Instagram, Calls Game Before Raptors Beat Warriors In Game 4

Drake isn’t letting the Golden State Warriors’ recent loss pass him by.

The “One Dance” rapper took to his Instagram page on Saturday to show a side-by-side photo of Warriors frontman Draymond Green. The NBA player is rocking a pink blazer and paired it with shorts with writing on them. Green also added in sunglasses and white tennis shoes to finish off the look. In addition to posting the look, the video has commentary from someone stating their opinions about Green. The voice stated that Green will be the reason that Golden State doesn’t take home a championship this season. The voice also took the opportunity to troll Green’s blazer, asking him, “where you get your blazer from?” The video was shared with Champagne Papi’s 57.8 million followers. At the time of writing, the post also received 3.8 million views and more than 100 comments, many of whom pointed out that Drake’s post came before the Warriors eventually lost against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

“You posting before the game even over bro. You savage lol,” one follower wrote.

“I didn’t know mans was this petty.. & I’m so proud,” another follower chimed in.

While Green has yet to comment on Drake’s post, this isn’t the first time the two have trolled each other in the name of competition. The Bleacher Report previously shared that in Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Golden State and the Toronto Raptors, Drake was seen calling Green “trash” after the Raptors won. Green reportedly clapped back by posting a video of himself wearing a Drake hoodie around the rapper’s hometown of Toronto.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the “Take Care” artist has aggressively shown whose side he is on since the Warriors and Raptors were announced as the contenders for the championship title. The rapper has taken actions both on social media and on the court to show his dismay for the California-based team. Things have reportedly become so intense that his music has been pulled from KBLX-FM in San Francisco for the remainder of the NBA Finals.

“It is my joy to cease and desist all of Drake’s music on KBLX in support of a team that is loved by the Bay Area and around the world,” he expressed.”[We] could not stand on the sidelines and accept Drake showing no love for our Golden State Warriors.”

The Raptors and the Warriors are slated to play again on Monday, June 10. If the Raptors win Game 5, it will secure the franchise’s first championship.