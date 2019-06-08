Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods ‘Reunite’ At Party, Tristan Thompson Rocks Up

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have mostly made headlines for not being spotted together – the former best friends have been estranged since Woods’ February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

As TMZ reports on June 9, Kylie and Jordyn both “[partied]” at Bootsy Bellows Friday last night. The West Hollywood nightclub was the venue for mutual friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday bash. The media outlet reports the 21-year-old makeup mogul and her 21-year-old former best friend to have been in close quarters – they “ended up” in the club’s VIP area.

Hollywood Life reports that the night saw Kylie and Jordyn “reunite.” There remains no clarity on whether or not the SECNDNTURE CEO and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star communicated. The occasion does, however, appear to mark the first instance of the two being in the same location since February.

There appears to be more to it, though. Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan was also spotted at the club. The NBA player and father to Khloe’s daughter True was filmed arriving at the venue. He appeared to make a swift entry and did not speak. Kylie’s 23-year-old sister Kendall Jenner was also present. Jordyn and Kylie didn’t appear to leave the club together – Woods shared a ride home with Jaden Smith. She also gave TMZ‘s cameras the middle finger.

Kylie seems to have been selective with the footage she shared from her night out. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared a selfie to her Instagram stories – the blurry video showed her enjoying the night with someone appearing to be Stassie. Kendall also posted a video of herself living it up. Neither sister showed any evidence of interacting with Woods.

Loading...

Jordyn admitted to “kissing” Thompson during her Red Table Talk interview in February. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was still dating Khloe. While Khloe has tweeted that Woods is “not to be blamed” for the breakdown of her relationship, per People, the scandal has seen Woods alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner circle.

Jordyn, Kylie, and Tristan all being in the same venue on the same night likely has fans talking. As The Inquisitr reported two days ago, Kylie was spotted at the same club as Tristan and Kendall’s ex Ben Simmons on Thursday morning. While that soirée provided no suggestion whatsoever that Kylie had interacted with the two basketball stars, last night’s partying suggests a little more interaction. Jordyn and Kylie were stated to be celebrating “together.” If Hollywood Life is to be believed, last night might have represented a reunion.