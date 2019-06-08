Elizabeth Hurley’s Bikini Body Is Flawless In Latest Instagram Snap

Elizabeth Hurley’s bikini body has become a staple on Instagram, but her followers aren’t mad about it. The actress took to social media this weekend to flaunt her fabulous figure, and fans loved her look, with many leaving encouraging messages in the comment section.

In the photo, Elizabeth is seen posing in a skimpy little bikini. Hurley’s top in a classic triangle shape and features bejeweled accents with a light pink trim. The actress also wore a pair of skimpy bottoms that tied at the sides.

Elizabeth had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose, damp waves. The strands fell down her back and over her shoulders as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Hurley also sported a full face of makeup for the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, and pink blush. The actress also added a light pink lip color to her glam look.

Elizabeth is seen holding a pair of sunglasses in the sexy snapshot and wears a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

In the background of the photo, a large statue can be seen, as well as tons of green foliage, which sets the scene for Hurley’s sexy bikini pic.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley recently opened up about her personal life and admitted that she is currently single. However, the actress says she’s willing to date again if she finds someone special.

Hurley claims that everyone she’s been romantically involved with has become her best friend — she misses the friendship when the romance is over but believes that it is vital to continue to look for her next best friend.

“All of my boyfriends, husbands, and fiancees have been my best friends, so it’s a terrible gap they leave. I think that’s when you learn the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun, and intimacy. You feel cozy with people that have been your best friends for 30 years, but occasionally you’ll meet someone who you click with — it’s important to keep yourself open to that,” Elizabeth told The Daily Mail.

In the past, Hurley has dated actors such as Hugh Grant, Matthew Perry, Denis Leary, and Tom Sizemore. She’s also been involved with film producer Steve Bing, and former NBA player, Steve Nash. Elizabeth was also previously married to millionaire Arun Nayar.

Fans can see more of Elizabeth Hurley by following the actress on Instagram.