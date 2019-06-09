Lauren Layne’s New Lingerie Snapshot Drives Her Fans Crazy

American model Lauren Layne — best-known for her previous association with Victoria’s Secret — exactly knows the art of driving her admirers crazy with her skin-baring pictures.

For the purpose, the stunner makes sure to post several semi-nude and bikini pictures from time to time to send a wave of excitement through her fans.

Staying true to form, the model recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a new lingerie snapshot — one which immediately set pulses racing.

In the snap, the 25-year-old hottie could be seen sitting on a bed, wearing a skimpy white-and-gray colored bra with matching panties. Made with lace fabric, the bra allowed the model to expose a glimpse of her cleavage while simultaneously flaunting her taut stomach and well-toned legs.

In terms of her aesthetics, Lauren opted for an almost makeup-free look while she let her tresses down to pull off a very simple yet sexy look. To pose for the picture, Lauren slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture garnered close to 5,000 likes and almost 150 comments wherein fans and followers praised the hottie for her stunning figure as well as her simplicity.

In the caption, the model told her fans that she loves long mornings, sleeping in and staying in bed. She also asked them to share their favorite ways of starting off their days.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that he is “totally in love” with the picture, while another one opined that Lauren is one of the very few models who represents a natural beauty and is not reliant on surgical enhancement or makeup.

Other fans replied to Lauren’s caption and shared their favorite ways of starting their days. One fan wrote that he expected models to be working out first thing in the morning and expressed his surprise that Lauren, like many people, likes to slack a bit after waking up.

Lauren is about to launch her self-titled swimwear collection and she recently shared a video of the upcoming line with her fans wherein she could be seen rocking some beautiful bikinis along with two other models.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Lauren is not only famous for her e-commerce work for Victoria’s Secret, but she has also been associated with other major brands, including Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nordstrom, and Macy’s. That apart, she has also been featured in various prestigious publications, including ELLE Italy and GQ.