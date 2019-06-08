Ashley Benson Puts On Leggy Display In Leopard Print Dress

Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson stepped out in style on Instagram this past Thursday, when she posted a sassy snapshot of herself in a racy leopard print ensemble.

The actress certainly got the attention of her 19.4 million followers. In the 48 hours since the photo was added, her fans showered the snap with over 500,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments.

The snapshot showed Benson posing barefoot in front of a gorgeous green wall of foliage. The millennial actress wore a flattering, loose fit leopard print flowy sundress. The dress accentuated Ashley’s glowing summer tan, showing off her shapely shoulders and a jaw-dropping amount of leg via a thigh high left side split.

The on-trend animal print dress featured a very modest square neckline and some minor structuring under the chest to give it some shape. Benson filled the dress out wonderfully, the flowing fabric showing off her long legs and feminine curves.

Ashley chose to pair the stunning sundress with a large pair of round dark tinted sunglasses and a flirty pink manicure. She accessorized with a small pair of earrings and a long length medallion necklace. She wore her dirty blonde tresses swept away in a casual updo and chose a light and dewy makeup style that featured a nude lip and a rosy cheek.

The actress’ fans really seem to be digging her summer style. The post has been abuzz with positive comments, both from those in love with Ashley and those in love with her outfit. Most of the comment section features fans showing their love with emoji, fire emoticons, and “I Love Yous.”

One young fan even took to the comments to tell Ashley that she looks up to her.

“I want to be just like you when I grow up,” they wrote.

“HOW IS IT EVEN POSSIBLE TO BE THIS BEAUTIFUL!” another fan wrote.

One even jested that she might have a new romantic interest in women after seeing this breathtaking photo.

Loading...

Aside from being showered with praise by her Insta-followers, Benson also recently made news when she and girlfriend Cara Delevingne were spotted on camera carrying a $750 sex bench into their home.

According to OC Weekly, the product — from the popular adult novelty line XR Brands — is called the “The Master Series Obedience Extreme Sex Bench,” and is considered one of the brands best-selling items.

While many made some sultry assumptions, Elle Australia reveals that the couple did not purchase the saucy sex toy for themselves. The pair apparently told the press that they purchased it as a gag gift for a friend.