Elizabeth Gillies Shares Sexy Candid Snapshot On Instagram

The captivating photo was snapped by her 'Dynasty' co-star, Maddison Brown.

According to Elizabeth Gillies’ latest post on her Instagram account, the best photos are the unexpected ones snapped in the moment.

The 25-year-old actress, known best for her role as Jade West in the Nickelodeon series Victorious, took to her account less than 24 hours ago to share a breathtaking snapshot of herself. The photo featured Gillies looking back over her shoulder with her mouth gaping open as she began to speak.

Her long brunette tresses were styled with bouncy curls as they glided all over her face, apparently due to a perfectly timed hair flick, as indicated by the photographer on Instagram.

In the sexy snapshot, Elizabeth rocked a long-sleeved animal print top. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of large golden hoop earrings. The actress paired her milky pale smooth complexion with a thick black winged eyeliner and smokey brown eye shadow.

The caption of Gillies’ post reveals the photo was taken by her Dynasty co-star, Maddison Brown.

Despite being on her profile less than 24 hours, her 7.9 million followers wasted no time showering the photo with just shy of 600,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

Maddison was one of the first to comment on the photo just a few hours after it was published as she jested about having a good time with Elizabeth and her dogs: “Not only do you not have a garden you also had Otis and Lucy shackle me and force me to take thousands of frames of numerous hair flicks til we got this shot.”

Some noted the actresses always managed to look fantastic even in such a candid photo.

“You look the drunk aunt at Thanksgiving dinner that always looks her best despite having a wine class in her hand,” one user penned in the comments.

Many kept things simple with single word complements including “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

Naturally, there were also a few Dynasty fans lingering in the comments to probe for information regarding when Season 3 of the series would happen.

Three days ago, Gillies posted a separate photo of herself with Maddison as the duo stood on top of a white lounge chair. Brown rocked a black jumpsuit with thin straps that put her trim frame on full display. Elizabeth donned a two-piece long sleeved camo-style ensemble. Gillies left the top unbuttoned revealing the lacy black bra she wore underneath.

Older photos on Elizabeth’s profile reveal the outfit was green with a golden pattern on it that looked like animals, plants, and abstract designs.