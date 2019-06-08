Openly Gay Alt-Right Figure Milo Yiannopoulos Picked As Marshal For ‘Straight Pride’ Parade

The “Straight Pride” parade seems to have found its marshal, after a private rebuke from Brad Pitt.

Milo Yiannopoulos, the openly gay alt-right figure, has been selected by the secretive group that has planned the controversial parade in Boston. As the New York Daily News reported, the group Super Happy Fun America had planned the parade in Boston “on behalf of the straight community,” and initially used the name and image of Hollywood star Brad Pitt. The actor reportedly made it clear to organizers that they were not allowed to use his image, so they were then replaced on the organization’s website with “censored” and “redacted” signs.

Instead, the group selected British provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to serve as Pitt’s replacement. In a statement on its website, the organization included a quote from Yiannopoulos saying the parade was open to anyone who stands in solidarity with the “oppressed” heterosexuals.

“This parade is a gift to anyone, male or female, black or white—gay and transgender allies, too!—who will stand with us and celebrate the wonder and the majesty of God’s own heterosexuality. Men, bring your most toxic selves. Women, prepare to burn your briefcases! Because it’s great to be straight, and we’re not apologizing for it any more. We’re Here, Not Queer,” the statement read.

The parade has come under fire from many, calling it a mockery of LGBT pride parades in which these communities stand up against oppression. The “straight pride” parade is set to take place during Pride Month, a nationwide celebration of the LGBT community that coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, which is widely considered a seminal moment in the gay rights movement.

'Straight pride' group removes Brad Pitt as mascot after actor threatens it with legal actionhttps://t.co/PptcpmXSuz — ETimes (@etimes) June 7, 2019

Milo Yiannopoulos has been known for controversial statements about the LGBT community, including claims that transgender people suffer from a “psychiatric disorder.” Yiannopoulos also sparked more controversy for harassing a transgender college student and leading others to do the same, the Huffington Post noted.

Yiannopoulos was eventually kicked off Twitter for inciting his followers to target and harass Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones. He later resigned from his post at Breitbart News after comments promoting pedophilia. This year, Yiannopoulos was banned from entering Australia, where he had planned a college tour, after his remarks in the wake of the mass shooting in New Zealand. As The Inquisitr noted, the alt-right figure had responded to the mass shooting of Muslim men, women, and children by describing Islam as “barbaric” and “alien.”