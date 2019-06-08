Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Nude Top As She Steps Out For Lunch Date

She is known for being a keen supporter of the “Free The Nipple Movement,” and Kim Kardashian proved so once again when she took to the streets of Los Angeles in a rather racy ensemble.

The reality TV star headed to the popular restaurant Emilil’s Trattoria in the neighborhood of Encino to have lunch with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian as they filmed scenes for the next season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As reported by The Daily Mail, Kim was spotted rocking a very skimpy top that allowed her to show off major skin as she strutted down the streets of sunny L.A.

The mother-of-four decided to skip the bra as she wore the figure-hugging nude-colored bodysuit, which featured a halter neckline and revealed some side boob as well. Her hourglass figure was further accentuated by the fact she paired the revealing top with some matching high-waist skintight beige pants that featured zip details on the hem.

Kim completed the look with a pair of clear heeled sandals, and she rocked a brown small square-shaped handbag with some golden details on it. She protected her eyes from the strong Californian rays with a pair of cateye-shaped black sunglasses. She looked rather serious while braving the paparazzi and making her way to the restaurant.

The beauty mogul opted for a sleek hairstyle, wearing her long raven locks down in a super straight style with a center part, in contrast to her usual Cher-inspired waves. She kept the nude vibes going in terms of her makeup as well, donning a subtle nude colored lipstick on her pouty lips.

Kim showed off her insane body just hours after being slammed online for her latest Instagram post, in which she teased a new KKW Beauty Product. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was seen laying in a bathtub in nude underwear in the new photo, and she used the caption to ask fans if they could guess what her “body perfecting secret” was.

Unsurprisingly, that resulted in a stream of online criticism, with many of her followers blaming cosmetic surgery and photo editing for her body shape. One online user promptly replied, “your surgeon?” while another one went even further and wrote, “Is it a scalpel? Couple of syringes?” Another social media user tried to guess which product the reality TV star will be unveiling soon by asking, “tanning product, spanx, or bronzer?” — all of which are quite valid as Kim is known for resorting to all of those.

Despite the online backlash, the photo still racked up nearly 1.5 million likes and over 8,000 comments in less than a day, which is likely a sign that whatever product she will release will most probably fly off the shelves immediately.