Kim Kardashian Mocked By Fans Who Claim The Secret To Her Body Is ‘Photoshop’

She may post several videos of her grueling workouts on social media, but fans still believe Kim Kardashian’s body looks too good to be natural.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to post a sexy new snap of herself posing in a bathtub wearing only nude lingerie to tease a new KKW Beauty product. In the caption, she asked her followers if they could guess what her “body perfecting secret” was, which prompted a wave of jokes and insults in the comment section.

The question opened the door for fans to make fun of her body, with responses such as “your surgeon?” and “Photoshop kkw edition?” As per The Daily Mail, the cosmetic surgery jokes were aplenty, with one online user writing, “Is it a scalpel? Couple of syringes?” while another one chimed in, “At home plastic surgery.” One person even said, “Dr 90210?” in reference to the popular TV show that followed the lives of plastic surgeons in the wealthy suburb of Beverly Hills, California.

Kim has had to endure rumors that she underwent cosmetic surgery to achieve her current body shape, but she’s always dodged questions about whether or not she resorted to medical help to change her appearance. Still, she has a whole team of makeup artists and hairstylists, as well as her own personal trainer, who all contribute to her looking amazing on a daily basis.

In fact, one social media user even tried to legitimately guess which product the reality TV star will be unveiling soon by wondering, “tanning product, spanx, or bronzer?” — all of which Kim is known for using. Despite all of the rumors, the aspiring lawyer does indeed work extremely hard in the gym to make sure she remains healthy and fit. Kim often takes to her Instagram stories to post clips of her early morning workouts with her PT, which usually take place before everyone in her household wakes up.

In fact, it is mind-boggling how she finds the time to do so, considering she and husband Kanye West just welcomed their fourth child, Psalm West, who joined older siblings Chicago, Saint, and North. The baby boy arrived via surrogate mother last month, just like his older sister Chicago last year, after Kim suffered health complications during her first two pregnancies. Aside from her busy family life, the filming of KUWTK, and her profitable KKW Beauty business, the brunette beauty is also studying to become a lawyer, much like her late father Robert Kardashian.