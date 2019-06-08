Candice Swanepoel Goes Topless In New Beach Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is on a racy picture posting spree these days.

Recently, she went braless under an orange jacket — which left little to the imagination of her followers — and now, she totally ditched her top in the recent-most pic, making her fans go wild with excitement.

In the photo, the model could be seen wearing high-cut black bikini bottoms, which flaunted her well-toned legs. The model looked toward the sun and threw her head back to pose for the pic, while she covered her breasts with the help of her palms.

The snapshot was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the image was posted to create awareness about World Oceans Day.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed close to 83,000 likes and 260-plus comments — Swanepoel’s fans and followers praised the model, not only for her amazing body but also for being “woke.”

Commenting on the snap, one person said that he’s really grateful to the model for sharing the beautiful snapshot, as well as for spreading awareness about World Oceans Day. Another commentator wrote that they’re in love with the model for her incredible sense of style, as well as her beautiful body.

A third fan said that no matter how many times they see Candice’s skin-baring snaps, they simply can’t get enough of her hotness — a comment that many fans seemed to agree with.

Apart from posting the aforementioned picture, Candice also shared a number of Instagram Stories with her fans, where she provided a full view of her face and body while still posing topless. In one of her photos, she flashed her beautiful smile, melting hearts all over while still censoring her assets with her hands.

She also posted a number of pictures of sea animals, explaining how human activities are destroying their natural habitat so as to create awareness about the issue.

According to an article by Harper’s Bazaar Australia, Candice is one of the most iconic Victoria’s Secret angels. The model earned herself a spot in the lingerie company’s hall of fame because of her modeling talent, as well as a rigorous fitness routine she follows to stay fit throughout the year.

Per the article, Candice has maintained her enviable physique throughout two of her pregnancies. In fact, she made history by being back on the runway a year after giving birth to her son, looking fitter than ever.