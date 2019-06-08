‘Vanderpump Rules’ Crew Boots Competing Bachelorette Party From Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor’s Miami Bash

The Bravo stars had to deal with a group of gawkers as they celebrated Jax and Brittany's upcoming wedding.

The Vanderpump Rules crew is ruling Miami. The cast of the Bravo reality show has invaded the Florida city as they celebrate the joint bachelor/bachelorette party for Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright. But when a rival bachelorette party got a little too close for comfort at a hot Miami club, Vanderpump Rules security booted them from the premises, Page Six reports.

The competing bachelorette party got kicked out from the hot spot Kiki On The River earlier this week, an insider told Page Six. The source said the other bachelorette party arrived at the club at the same time as the Vanderpump Rules cast and had “a full-on meltdown of excitement when they realized who it was.” The starstruck bunch reportedly kept walking by the Vanderpump Rules table as Bravo’s cameras rolled, and they kept getting closer until they eventually positioned themselves behind the cast table and appeared in all the shots.

“They kept walking into the scenes and by the table to gawk at the party … The cast security had to have them removed because it was really uncomfortable for everyone involved.”

Page Six notes that once the gawkers were removed, the Vanderpump Rules cast enjoyed a fun night that included rounds of Moët Champagne, Greek salad grilled branzino, and lemon potatoes. Brittany Cartwright wore a white dress and flower crown to the party as she made sure that everyone knew who the bride-to-be was.

The Vanderpump Rules cast is definitely making their mark in Miami. The weeklong festivities included a pitstop at Wall Miami where the female members of the Bravo cast all sported white wedding gowns and veils as they drank tequila shots and partied into the night. The supersized group also dined at Katsuya, celebrated on a boat wearing matching insults, and partied at Ultraclub E11even.

A source told E! News that Brittany Cartwright is so happy that all of her castmates joined her and Jax to celebrate their upcoming nuptials, and that this has been “her dream bachelorette party.”

The guest list for Jax and Brittany’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party includes Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, and Peter madrigal. Estranged castmate James Kennedy has been noticeably absent from the festivities amid ongoing drama with the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will wed in a ceremony at the Kentucky Castle in Brittany’s home state later this month.