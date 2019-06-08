Chrissy Teigen Had Sassy Response For Fan Who Asked If She Had A Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of sassiness on social media, and she never holds back — even when dealing with her fans.

The model posted a photo on Instagram that showed her and husband, John Legend, looking incredibly happy while jokingly recreating the TLC reality show Four Weddings. In the snap, Chrissy is seen wearing a white towel wrapped around her body instead of a wedding gown, which prompted one of her fans to ask her if she was showing a baby bump. Not only was the 33-year-old quick to deny that she was pregnant with her third child, but she also told off the user for unnecessarily commenting on her body.

When the follower asked, “baby bump?,” the mother-of-two replied, “yeah I’m already reminded of it every time I get out of the show[er], I don’t need to hear it on the daily lol.” Despite her annoyance at the fact that she was being body shamed, Chrissy also pointed out that the comment could be hurtful towards women who are actually trying to become pregnant.

“I know you didn’t mean it to be rude but think twice about asking this, there are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I’m not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I’m also happy not to be!” she further explained.

Aside from that minor inconvenience, it seems like the Sports Illustrated babe had a wonderful time spoofing the popular series, which follows four brides competing to see who can put together the worst possible wedding ceremony in order to win a free honeymoon, as per The Daily Mail. Her husband, John Legend, was in on the joke as well, with Chrissy documenting the entire thing on her Instagram profile.

The 33-year-old dressed up in an orange dress while introducing her theme as “rustic Italian,” and walked around a beautiful property while her daughter, Luna, followed closely. She mocked the typical contestants by claiming she wanted “everything” in her wedding ceremony before having a meltdown just before the event. In the end, she walked the aisle in a white bath towel and a veil, and she and John kissed to celebrate their faux wedding. Despite her efforts, she was not chosen as the winner, which left her stone-faced and upset, very much like the contestants on the actual show.

Chrissy and John are both known for being hilarious on social media and often mocking each other, but they also put on adorable public displays of affection, constantly posting pictures of their beautiful family online. The couple, who have been married since 2013, share Luna, 3, and baby son Miles, 1.