Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Refusing To Forgive Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly refusing to forgive Jordyn Woods after she allegedly hooked up with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is moving on with her life following her split with Tristan Thompson back in February. However, the reality star isn’t about to let Jordyn Woods’ involvement in the breakup slide.

Now, following reports that Khloe’s sister, Kylie Jenner, is working on repairing her relationship with Jordyn, sources are revealing Kardashian’s thoughts on reconciling with Woods.

“Khloe would be understanding if Kylie and Jordyn repaired their friendship due to how kind and open hearted Kylie is, however, she of course prefers to not be involved in it as she’s choosing to keep her distance from Jordyn and the Woods family,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Khloe will reportedly not be as kind to Jordyn as Kylie is. Kardashian allegedly can’t forgive Woods for the pain and heartbreak she helped to cause, and has no qualms about leaving Jordyn in the dust.

“She was so hurt by that entire situation and is just finally feeling a bit more moved on from it. Khloe currently has no interest in forgiving Jordyn for what she did and has no interest in having her be a part of her life again,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the insider claims that Khloe Kardashian is very supportive of Kylie Jenner, and would be fine if she wanted to reinstate Jordyn Woods as her best friend yet again.

Jordyn and Kylie were as close as sisters before the cheating scandal, and Khloe is said to want the best for Kylie, even if that means that she lets Jordyn back into her life.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours after the cheating scandal erupted, Khloe took to her Twitter account to rant over the situation, claiming that Jordyn was responsible for breaking up her family.

However, the next day, after Kardashian had some time to cool down, she returned to social media to make a more clear statement.

Khloe revealed that while she was disappointed with Tristan for his lack of respect toward her and their relationship, she was more hurt by Jordyn’s role in the situation.

Kardashian claimed that she treated Woods like a sister, and felt very betrayed by everything that had happened. In addition, she did admit that Thompson, not Woods, was to blame for breaking their family apart.

