Kate Beckinsale Shows Some Skin In Sexy Dress On Instagram

Kate Beckinsale is wowing fans on social media yet again. The actress recently shared a new photo of herself showing some skin, and her followers couldn’t get enough of it.

On Friday night, Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself sporting a gray dress that allowed fans to see quite a bit of skin.

In the photo, Kate has her back turned to the camera as she wears the couture gown. The dress is strapless and flaunts the actress’ lean arms and toned back. It also boasts a large bow on the front, and hugs Beckinsale’s curvy backside.

Kate also dons a pair of leggings with black designs on them, as well as a pair of large, dangling black earrings, and a hat to match her gown.

Beckinsale has her long, brown hair styled in soft curls that fall down her back, and adds a natural makeup look, which includes bright eyes, pink blush, and a light pink lip color.

In the caption of the photo, Kate revealed that she was ready to hit up the Moschino Resort show, which took place on Friday night at the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale posted a photo of herself in yet another sexy dress earlier this week as she was seen laying on a bed in a skimpy black gown.

The actress revealed to her fans that she really liked the photo, but that she felt like it looked too much like a commercial.

“I do like this photo but I feel like it looks like one of those drug company commercials where someone says ‘MAY CAUSE EXPLOSIVE DIARRHOEA [sic]’ in a tone suggesting that’s somehow a decent trade when you can also laugh on a bed in a cocktail dress,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption.

Kate’s sexy social media photos come just weeks after she called it quits with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Us Weekly reports that the pair ended their romance, but have remained friends.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” Beckinsale recently told the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to,” she added of her former relationship in the spotlight.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale by following her on Instagram.