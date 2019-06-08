Ariel Winter Makes Sweatpants Look Good As She Flaunts Tummy In Tiny Crop Top

Ariel Winter was spotted in Los Angeles this week rocking a casual look, all the while showing off serious skin.

According to Life & Style, Ariel Winter was photographed by paparazzi this week as she ran errands in L.A. The Modern Family star was seen wearing a pair of loose fitting gray sweatpants as she strolled the streets.

Ariel also donned a skimpy black tank top, which showed off her lean arms, flat tummy, and toned abs. Winter had her newly dyed red hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

She wore a minimal makeup look, which included a fresh face, bright eyes, and nude lips. She accessorized with a pair of small earrings and some plastic rimmed eyeglasses. She also had her car keys attached to the the front of her sweatpants, and completed her look with some black socks and a pair of white sneakers.

The actress put her belly on full display following some recent weight loss. Ariel recently took to social media to answer some questions from her fans. One of her followers pointed out that she seemed to look thinner than she used to. So, Winter opened up about her thinner frame.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter told fans that a change in medication was to blame for her recent weight loss, and she ensured her followers that she’s feeling better than ever.

“For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way,” Winter wrote on Instagram, adding that she continues to hit the gym and eat healthy.

“I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted the feeling ‘eh’ instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Ariel added.

The actress went on to reveal that she wouldn’t mind gaining back a few of her lost pounds in the form of muscle, and that she would also like to work on getting some curve back to her posterior.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following the Modern Family star on Instagram.