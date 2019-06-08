‘The Bold Type’ Spoilers: Relationships Will Be Tested During Season 3 Finale

The Bold Type’s Season 3 finale has officially been dubbed “the boldest finale of the summer,” according to a trailer recently uploaded to the TV Promo’s YouTube channel.

The Freeform series tells the story of three best friends, writer Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens, social media director Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee, and fashion assistant Sutton Brady, played by Meghann Fahy, who meet and become fast friends while working at the popular women’s magazine, Scarlet. Since its June 2017 premiere, the show has received rave reviews from numerous publications, including The Cut and The Hollywood Reporter, for the way it highlights important issues, including harassment and abuse in the workplace, reproductive health, immigration issues, and racial discrimination.

The Bold Type also does an excellent job of pulling viewers into the romantic entanglements of each woman, and during the Season 3 finale, those relationships will be tested.

Kat, who is in a relationship with her former campaign manager Tia, played by Alexis Floyd, finds herself caught between her current partner and her ex-girlfriend Adena El-Amin, played by Nikohl Boosheri. In the recently uploaded clip, Kat is seen making out with Tia in one scene then later seen again in bed with Adena. It’s clear both women are hoping to have a relationship with Kat but she isn’t sure who to choose.

“No matter what I do, I’m probably going to really hurt someone,” Kat can be heard saying to her friends in their usual meeting spot.

And Kat isn’t the only one facing a tough decision. In last week’s episode, Jane’s boyfriend, Ryan “Pinstripe” Decker, confessed he kissed another woman while away on his book tour. Now that he’s back, the cheating writer is determined to make things right with his girl but Jane says, she simply isn’t “a person who stays with someone who cheats.”

As for Sutton, during the finale, the perky fashionista will be celebrating the end of her design seminar with a body positive fashion show. Sutton is dating Richard Hunter, played by Sam Page. In last week’s episode, Richard revealed to Sutton that he has been offered an opportunity that would require him to move across the country. It’s unclear whether he will consider taking the opportunity and what that would mean for his relationship with the Scarlet fashion assistant.

The official episode description was shared in a report from Broadway World.

“When Jane and Jacqueline’s exposé makes an impact, Jacqueline takes a hard look at how she can make Scarlet an industry leader that practices what it preaches. Sutton celebrates the end of her design seminar with a fashion show but surprises herself with the results. Jane deals with an emotional fallout amidst a career high. Kat makes a choice not to run from her problems anymore.”

The Bold Type airs on Tuesdays on Freeform.