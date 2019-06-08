William And Kate Made A Secret Marriage Pact Years Before Getting Engaged

Prince William and Kate Middleton made have gotten engaged in 2010, but the two allegedly made a secret marriage pact three years before making it official, according to Marie Claire. Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl’s book Kate: The Future Queen uncovered that the two decided on their joint future while on holiday together in the Seychelles.

“William told Kate she was the one but he was not ready to get married. He promised her his commitment and said he would not let her down, and she in turn agreed to wait for him.”

Per Elle, the two first met as college students at the University of St. Andrews, and lived together starting sophomore year in a flat with two other friends. Their relationship became public knowledge in 2004, when the couple was photographed skiing together. By 2006, there was rampant speculation that an engagement between the pair was imminent.

And in a way, a type of engagement was on the horizon, though not in any sort of expected way. William and Kate suffered a major break up in 2007, shocking the British public. During the separation, Kate fled to Ireland and William tested the waters with other women.

However, with the encouragement of Carole Middleton, the pair decided to take a trip to the island of Desroches in the Seychelles to get away and find some clarity in deciding their future. It was in this romantic locale that the two got back together and allegedly made the pact.

“There on the paradise island, William promised Kate that he was in the relationship for the long term. For the very first time, they talked seriously about marriage, and with the ocean before them and beneath the night sky, they made a pact to marry.”

“They didn’t agree to get married there and then; what they made was a pact,” a source close to the couple confirmed to Nicholl.

Whispers started circulating that the Prince and his college sweetheart had gotten back together after Kate was seen at a Princess Diana tribute concert later in 2007, and the two confirmed that they were back together in 2008.

Their wedding, in the spring of 2011, was watched by millions across the globe, and in a sweet tribute to their love story, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge unsurprisingly chose to honeymoon in the Seychelles.

Currently, the pair are celebrating their eighth year of marriage, and have expanded their family with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Prince Louis. The youngest member of the family is expected to make his first public appearance at the Trooping of the Colour, per The Inquisitr.