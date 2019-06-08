Bru Luccas Wears A Teeny Thong Bikini For A Vegas Bachelorette Bash

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas — unless it gets over 90,000 likes and countless regrams. So it goes for social media model Bru Luccas, who posted a picture while celebrating with her sister at her sister’s bachelorette party.

The fitness model is a native of Sao Paolo, Brazil, but moved to California when she was 23. One of her first jobs in the States was working for the fast-food chain McDonald’s. However, the job was the secret to her success, as the Brazilian bombshell was first widely regrammed in a shot that featured her in and out of her uniform. However, she truly went viral in 2017 when a picture of the brunette beauty grilling in a bikini found popularity.

Within weeks, Bru’s followers surged from 3,000 to 100,000. Currently, the fitness model can boast over 1.6 million fans on Instagram.

In the bachelorette snap, Bru wears a skimpy black bikini with a tiny thong bottom that shows off her pert posterior. She finished the look with round sunglasses and appears to be raising her arms in dance or celebration. Her sister wears a similar look, sporting a black string bikini that showcases her ample bosom.

The location was tagged as Encore Beach Club, a self-described “indoor-outdoor day and night venue” that boasts pools, DJs, and luxurious cabanas.

In the caption, Bru also wishes her sister a happy birthday, and jokingly warns any interested men that her sister does not have an Instagram.

The picture won over 90,000 likes and nearly 560 comments.

“Lovely,” wrote one fan, adding the red heart emoji.

“Te amo,” wrote a second, which translates to “I love you” in Spanish.

Many other users simply used the fire emoji to communicate their thoughts on the picture.

The birthday/bachelorette picture was not the only update that Bru posted in the week. In another shot, she rocks a pink animal print bikini.

Bru kept the rest of look simple, with her wet hair slicked back. Meanwhile, her fashionable string bikini showed off her enviable figure.

Fans were quick to compliment the Brazilian beauty and gave the post over 52,000 likes and 274 comments.

“So gorgeous!!!” one user wrote.

“Love u so much,” added another, using both the fire and heart-eyed emojis.

In the caption, Bru puts her influencer cap on and discusses the benefits of collagen for Adapt Fitness. In addition to Adapt Fitness, Bru also has a contract with Fashion Nova and is launching her own swimwear line with her sisters, aptly named Body Sisters.