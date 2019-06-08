‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Squats Low In Sexy New Workout Video On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders, a Sports Illustrated model who goes by the handle “golden_barbie” has shown her over 3 million followers on Instagram what it takes to maintain her figure. On Friday, she uploaded a video of herself working out at a gym in Los Angeles. In the video, you can see her doing a series of strenuous workouts including squats and jumping jacks with a resistance band. You can also see her working on the muscle definition in her arms at a weight machine.

At one point a dog at the gym appears to sniff her butt which triggered some hilarious responses in the comments section.

“That dog knows what’s up,” one fan wrote.

“Omg. The booty boop on the dog.” wrote another fan before including a laughing face emoji to their comment.

The gym where Jasmine was working out is called Dog Pound but it looks like that canine might be hers since Essence magazine reported that she owned a French bulldog in 2017.

One other commenter asked about the brand of yoga pants she was wearing. Jasmine revealed that they were from Gymshark. According to their website, they’re called the Energy+ Seamless leggings and they currently retail for $33.

While the video made it clear that the 27-year-old beauty puts in work at the gym, she has previously revealed that her diet is also a big part of how she keeps her body looking modelesque.

Back in 2017, she discussed her meal prepping staples with W Magazine.

“I’m currently meal prepping,” she said. “I’m only eating vegetables and proteins such as chicken and turkey. I only drink water with lemon while meal prepping as well. I also take a women’s multivitamin every day.”

Of course, having good skin is also important for an in-demand model like Jasmine. Earlier this year, she shared her nighttime skincare routine in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

During the video, she revealed that she uses a Clarisonic Face brush regularly but she removes her makeup with Neutrogena cleansing wipes. Before using the face brush, she applies one or two pumps of Cetaphil cleanser.

“I try to use it [the Clairsonic] two to three times a week, especially when I’m working because you get so much built up makeup and you don’t see it,” she said.

Given the opportunities she has been getting in the modeling world, it’s clear that the effort she puts into her diets skincare and workouts is paying off.