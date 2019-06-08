Mysterious Trump Ally George Nader’s Phones Had Texts With Saudi And UAE Rulers, As Well As Child Pornography

The 60-year-old Nader is being held on charges of transporting child porn, but investigators also found communications with two of the most powerful rulers in the Arab world.

George Nader, the mysterious Lebanese-American businessman who served as a secret emissary to the 2016 Donald Trump campaign from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, had text messages with the prince on one of the three cell phones in his possession when he was detained by investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller at Washington, D.C.’s Dulles Airport In January of 2018, according to a report by Courthouse News.

Authorities say that one of those phones also contained images and videos of children engaged in pornographic activities, leading to Nader’s arrest when he returned to the United States on Monday, June 3, 2019.

Nader appeared for a hearing on the child porn charges in the Eastern District of Virginia federal court on Friday, June 7, where his lawyers asked that he be released from custody while he awaits trial, due to a recent heart surgery. Judge Ivan Davis was unmoved, according to a report by Law & Crime, calling Nader a danger to the community due to his decades-long fascination with child pornography, as well as a risk to flee.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Nader has previously been convicted on child pornography charges in 1991, and in 2003, he was sentenced to a year in prison in the Czech Republic when he was convicted of sexually abusing underage boys.

Instead of raging against the FBI, may be President Trump should “demand the Department of Justice look into” his campaign’s relationship to Mr. George Nader, the subject of yesterday’s @nytimes article. pic.twitter.com/voukJ0FFvl — Ali H. Soufan (@Ali_H_Soufan) May 20, 2018

The judge cited Nader’s net worth of approximately $3 million as a reason why taking flight would be easier for him than for many defendants. But the revelation of Nader’s personal wealth also added to the mystery of how Nader sent $2 million following the 2016 election to Israeli online “psy ops” expert Joel Zamel.

Nader, acting as an emissary for MBZ, met with Zamel and Donald Trump Jr. in Trump Tower in August of 2016, The New York Times reported.

At that meeting, Zamel offered the services of his digital media firm, Psy Group, to help then-candidate Trump win the election, through a covert social media propaganda campaign.

“(Nader) has places in Abu Dhabi and Lebanon and $1M in crypto,” wrote journalist Scott Stedman on his Twitter account. “That’s probably the majority of his $3M. He doesn’t have $2M in cash to give. It was someone else’s money.”

Mueller’s investigators also found communications with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Nader’s phones, according to a Daily Beast report, raising at least the possibility that one of the two powerful Arab rulers was the true source of the $2 million paid by Nader to Zamel.

Both bin Salman and bin Zayed have established close relationships with Trump’s inner circle. Using Nader as an emissary, bin Zayed set up a meeting in the Seychelles Islands after the election between Trump campaign representative Erik Prince — founder of the mercenary group Blackwater — and a top Russian banker, as The New York Times reported.

After he was detained in January of last year, Nader became a cooperating witness in Mueller’s Russia investigation, and is mentioned more than 100 times in Mueller’s report, which The New York Times has posted online.