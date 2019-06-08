Miley Cyrus Sports Tiny Bikini In Sexy Bed Selfie

Miley Cyrus flaunted her famous figure on social media this week, as she shared a sexy new bikini selfie.

On Friday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story to post a sexy bikini photo of herself. In the photo, the singer reveals to fans that she can’t decide if she wants to go for a swim or lay around and binge watch reality TV all day.

Miley is seen sporting a floral bikini top, which includes red, yellow, and black colors. She adds a pair of teeny tiny black bottoms to complete her beach look.

In the sexy snapshot, Cyrus’s face isn’t seen as she lies in bed, pulls back the covers and showed off her swim suit. Miley flaunts her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her lean legs in the process.

“Me in bathing [a] suit. I wanna get in the pool, but I also wanna just watch Real Housewives,” Cyrus captioned the bikini bed selfie.

Recently, Cyrus has been using social media to promote her newest projects. Earlier this month, Miley released her new album, She Is Coming, and fans are going wild over her newest batch of songs.

In addition, she also starred in an episode for the new season of Netflix’s fan favorite series, Black Mirror, which was released on Wednesday. The singer’s fans have also responded well to the show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley has gone so far in promoting her role on Black Mirror that she even changed her profile photo to her character, and altered her social media name to match that of the character, Ashley O.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is also adjusting to life as a married woman after walking down the aisle with her longtime love, actor Liam Hemsworth, back in December.

The pair married in an intimate ceremony at their Tennessee home just days before Christmas, and are said to be enjoying life as a married couple.

Loading...

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly.

However, it seems that the pair aren’t quite ready to have kids just yet, as sources reveal that they’re simply enjoying their lives as they are for the time being.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the insider said.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following her on Instagram.