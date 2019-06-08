‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Low-Cut White Bodysuit And Skintight Jeans

Basketball Wives Los Angeles alum, Draya Michele, showed off her seductive sense of style on Friday when she posted a photo of herself wearing a low-cut white top and a pair of very fitted blue jeans that flattered her hourglass figure for her Instagram followers. According to her caption, the outfit is from Fashion Nova. So, if you’re looking to replicate her style, that’s where you’ll need to go. Draya is wearing the “How Are You True” bodysuit and it’s currently on sale for $29.99 on the brand’s website.

But it’s likely that Draya’s followers didn’t even notice the Fashion Nova mention since most of the comments were compliments for her.

“Hey stop killing the gram with all this heat,” wrote one enthusiastic fan.

Some of the commenters openly expressed a longing to switch places with Draya so that they could have a physique like hers.

“If I could have anyone’s body…” one wistful follower commented.

Draya has been open in the past about the fact that she’s been under the knife before for some cosmetic “adjustments.”

As a video by Meet Magazine recalls the former reality TV star once clapped back at a fan for claiming on Instagram that she had gotten a “bad boob job.”

“I have one of the best boob jobs in the history of boob jobs,” Draya commented in reply. “But your opinion is welcome and won’t be deleted. Have a blessed day. Hope you’re enjoying it on an island like me.”

But things have changed since then. A couple of years ago, Draya revealed via Twitter that she had gotten her breast implants removed. She later told a fan that they used to get in the way of “life in general.”

She also indicated that she didn’t have time to do superfluous photoshoots for Instagram anymore since she has two clothing lines now Fina A** Girls and Mint Swim.

Loading...

“Remember when I used to have time to take pics of myself all the time?……things have changed. I’m busy shooting models in my lines.” she wrote on Twitter.

Draya started Mint Swim when she was still on Basketball Wives L.A.

In a 2017 interview with Refinery 29, she opened up about investing $12,000 into getting the company up and running. There were only four styles in the beginning but that didn’t stop their popularity from growing on social media. As Self Magazine reports, Mint Swim’s designs have been worn by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Kylie Jenner and of course Draya Michele herself.

So, it’s clear that she’s come a long way from being the source of much of the drama on Basketball Wives L.A.