Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian’s Bronzed Lingerie Snap Slammed, ‘Literally Doesn’t Look Like Khloe’

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are close-knit. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters are big into their sibling love, and today seems to be all about making the world see it. On June 7, the 21-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram with her 34-year-old sister.

The sizzling snap showed Kylie and Khloe posing together in a racy shot. Shot against a blush pink background, the sisters were photographed seated and wearing nothing but tight white lingerie. While Kylie opted for a bra-and-panties set that had her cleavage somewhat spilling, Khloe proved more covered. The Good American founder wore a white bodysuit; her chest was mostly covered by her hands and a white card with “KOKO” lettering. The sisters are collaborating again for Kylie’s Lip Kits.

Both sisters were blond, and both looked incredibly bronzed. Both, it would appear, are now being slammed, as fans aren’t feeling it.

“That literally doesnt [sic] look like khloe,” one fan wrote. The comment had racked up over 980 likes within two hours of being posted.

“KLO DONT LOOK LIKE KLOE,” was another immensely popular comment.

“bruh… this doesn’t even look like either of y’all,” one user added.

Admittedly, the picture appears to have been subject to a certain level of airbrushing. While the identity of each sisters seems clear, their smooth skin, blemish-free faces, and bouncy shadows suggest an editing team may have been at hand.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters often pose together for sweet family snaps, but this sexy getup comes with an agenda. Kylie may have a newly-launched skincare line to manage, but Kylie Skin isn’t overshadowing Kylie Cosmetics. The world’s youngest billionaire has built her fortune on a popular product, but it’s the genius marketing that’s likely responsible for her success. Collaborations are a huge part of that. Kylie has collaborated with sister Kim Kardashian, former best friend Jordyn Woods, and Khloe.

Loading...

Fans didn’t appear too geared up for the merchandise, though.

“Pls stop photoshopping urself Khlo,” one fan wrote.

“Honestly thought that was some other person even though its [sic] tagged Khloe,” said another user.

Elsewhere, praise was offered for the duo. Kylie and Khloe haven’t sent out a joint promotional post in a while. In fact, the two don’t appear to have posed together on Instagram in quite some time.

Regardless of the backlash, the post itself did prove popular overall. It had racked up over 1 million likes within two hours of going live. Kylie has 137 million Instagram followers.