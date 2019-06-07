Kylie Jenner Stuns In White Bralette With Sister Khloe While Launching Third Koko Kollection

Kylie Jenner made headlines when she was named by Forbes as the youngest self-made billionaire ever. Now, the reality show star is showing why she wears the crown with another product released in collaboration with her sister, Khloé.

The social media star made her fortune with the hugely successful Kylie Cosmetics. This set will be the third collaboration that Kylie has done with her older half-sister. The 21-year-old said in her caption that it was the “biggest blessing” to be able to work with her sister.

In promotion for the launch, Kylie and Khloé posed for a photo together released on Instagram, where the makeup mogul boasts 137 million followers. In the picture, Kylie leans against Khloé’s back. The pair are both wearing white undergarments, with Khloé rocking a bodysuit while Kylie dons a white bralette and matching panties. The duo also both sport light blond hair, with Khloé’s in a chic bob and Kylie’s straightened so that it falls to her waist.

The color scheme of the photo is a warm pink, and the pair both wear eyeshadow in the popular shade. The picture racked up over 930,000 likes and over 8,000 comments within hours of posting.

In an accompanying story, Kylie showed off the new Koko Kollection products, which consist of two matte lip singles, a lip liner, a highlighter, and an eyeshadow palette.

The first item showed off was the eyeshadow palette, which featured nine colors that the makeup mogul claimed were so unique and flippy shades. The youngest member of the Kardashian clan even confessed that it was her favorite palette that she’s done for “Kylie Cosmetics in a really long time.”

The eyeshadow set features nine different shades, all with names that are plays on the name of Khloé’s daughter, True. The names include “true faith,” “true mom,” “must be true,” “true luv,” “dreams come true,” “always true,” “true meaning,” “my baby true,” and “truezeldorf.” Four of the colors have a metallic look, while the other five are matte.

The second product that Kylie showcased was the highlighter. The shade keeps with the True theme with the name “true mama.”

The last items that were promoted by Kylie were her lip products. The first of the lip singles is named “The Bigger the Hoops” and is a pastel pink color. The second is called “Allergic to Bullsh*t” and is a softer peach tone. Meanwhile the lipliner, “Handbag Ho,” is a light cappuccino color. In her story, Kylie called the combos of the three colors dreamy.

The new products will hit shelves on June 14.