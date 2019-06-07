Watch Toronto Raptors Vs. Golden State Warriors Live Stream: Game 4 Start Time, Warriors Fight For Survival

The defending NBA champ Golden State Warriors risk falling into a 3-1 hole in the NBA Finals if they fail to beat the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being desperate for a win the NBA Finals on Friday, as a loss to the series-leading Toronto Raptors puts them in a position that, per KSL Sports, only 11 NBA teams have ever come back from to win a seven game playoff series: a 3-1 deficit.

To avoid that predicament, Golden State will need to figure out a way to stifle a runaway Toronto offense that has posted 118 points and 123 points in each of its two victories, while the Warriors, oddly, have posted identical totals of 109 in each of the three games. But they will likely need more than that to get past a hungry Raptors team in the game that will live stream from Oracle Arena.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors fourth game of their 2018-2019 NBA Finals championship series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The action gets going at 6 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. ET, and 8 p.m. CT at the 19,596-seat Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, on Friday, June 7.

In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Raptors-Warriors NBA Finals Game 4 will be 2 a.m., British Summer Time, on Saturday morning, June 8, while in Australia the game tips off on Saturday at 11 a.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 9 a.m. Western.

In 121 career playoff games, Warriors two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry had topped 40 points on only five occasions, per Basketball Reference, and had never scored more than 44. But on Wednesday, the 31-year-old Curry poured in 47 — and it still was not enough to overcome the Raptors’ offensive machine, who stunned Golden State on their home court with a 123-109 win to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals series.

Nonetheless, Las Vegas oddsmakers see Toronto as underdogs in Game 4, according to SB Nation, giving a five-point edge to the home team.

In their previous three series in the 2018-2019 playoffs, Toronto has won Game 4 all three times, including twice on the road, per NBA.com, which is exactly what they will need to do on Friday to grab that commanding 3-1 lead.

A playoff career high of 47 points by Stephen Curry still was not enough for Golden State to win Game 3. Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Finals critical Game 4 live stream online from the East Bay, use the stream provided by ESPN3, the online-only streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable, satellite television, or internet service provider. It is also available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Loading...

The second way for fans with login credentials to a cable, satellite, or online TV streaming package provider to watch the Raptors-Warriors game for free would be to visit the ABC TV site online.

But there is a way to watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors game stream live for free and without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Upon signup, fans should expect to spend a few minutes providing credit card and other basic information, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and that means during the week-long time frame, fans can stream the Raptors-Warriors game — and any other live NBA Finals games in that period — at no charge.

To watch the Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors matchup in the United Kingdom, viewers can tune into Sky Sports Arena. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the official NBA website.