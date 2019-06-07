Ariana Grande’s Lingerie Snap Launches Personal Conversation With Miley Cyrus

It isn’t a major celebrity update until another celebrity gets involved – at least, that’s fast becoming the norm. Ariana Grande’s latest Instagram post appears to have done just that.

On June 7, Ariana updated her Instagram. The thank u, next singer might not have been showing a massive amount of skin, but she was flashing a lacy black bra. In a style that’s become Grande’s trademark, the 25-year-old draped her lingerie with a pastel pink sweater. The signature high ponytail was absent – as Ariana had announced in her caption, her hair is “down again.”

The caption didn’t open with references to Grande’s hairstyle, though. The star had urged fans to watch Black Mirror‘s recent episode featuring Miley Cyrus. Ariana didn’t hold back on her own views of the SHE IS COMING singer’s feature on the series – Grande straight-up loved it.

A personal reply came from Miley.

“U r seriously the cutest angel I’ve ever known”

Miley finished her comment with an angel emoji.

Miley’s comment was then replied to by Grande. Ariana sent out Miley’s Instagram handle with a string of affectionate emojis that included clouds.

Instagram seems obsessed. Miley’s comment alone had racked up over 11,000 likes within one hour of being posted. It also launched over 200 replies. Fans begged for the two to collaborate.

Miley and Ariana have a close friendship. Following the 2017 terrorist attack at Ariana’s Manchester U.K. concert, the singer returned to the city for a benefit concert. Ariana performed live with Miley in a touching duet that saw the two sit on steps together.

Today’s interaction between Ariana and Miley also saw countless fans agree with the “Wrecking Ball” singer – clearly, fans agree that Ariana is a total angel. As the face of sweetheart pop, Ariana is known for her sweet personality. This celebrity might be powerful beyond belief, but her touching interviews and social media posts don’t come with diva vibes. Ariana is also known for frequently bursting into tears.

Today’s post also brought Ariana’s diehard fans into the comments section.

Loading...

“i can’t believe you’re like a real person that like breathes the same air as us,” one fan wrote.

“you’re unwordly darling” was another comment.

Many fans also picked up on Ariana wearing her hair down. With her high ponytail as her trademark, this singer is rarely seen without her high-perched hairdo. Clearly, however, today brings something different. It also appears to have launched a conversation with Miley Cyrus.

Ariana is the most followed woman on Instagram. She has 156 million followers.