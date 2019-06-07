Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Nude Lingerie Bathtub Shot

Kim Kardashian put her famous curves on display Friday in a sexy Instagram shot promoting a new product from her KKW Beauty line. But fans might have been slightly distracted from anything Kim might have said because of the super-sexy snap.

In the photo, Kim is seen wearing nude lingerie while lounging in what appears to be a stone tub. The reality star laid on her back exposing her perfectly bronzed body with her arms over her head. Of course, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s makeup was flawless as she wore her hair in loose waves and gave the camera a sultry look.

In the photo’s caption, Kim asked her followers if they could guess what her new KKW Beauty release is going to be.

Many of the comments joked that the answer to her question could possibly be Photoshop and/or plastic surgery, but there was no denying that the snap was titillating.

The lingerie looked similar to something Kim wore in January promoting her KKW fragrances. Kim, no stranger to posing in her underwear, will no doubt be posting more seductive photos promoting her “body perfecting secret” in the days leading up to the product’s release date.

The brunette bombshell seems to be a professional at posting photos that go viral and get attention. The internet went wild when she posted a photo of herself cooking in her underwear.

Kim also likes to post other types of daring photos that show off her curvy figure. In February, she shared a photo of herself wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler gown that barely covered her breasts.

She knows how to flaunt her enviable body and seems to do so at every chance.

Kim launched KKW Beauty in 2017 and has added products to its collection over time. In May, on her fifth wedding anniversary to Kanye West, Kim unveiled her Mrs. West bridal collection. In an announcement on Instagram, the star looked gorgeous wearing a bouquet of roses over her chest. Kim’s hair was slicked back, her makeup was perfect and her skin glowed.

There is no telling what Kim’s “secret” will be, but one thing is certain — the business mogul is not afraid to take a risk and put something out there.

Until the big reveal, the celebrity’s 141 million followers will also have to keep guessing on what the beauty’s “secret” may be.

Fans wanting to keep up with Kim’s latest posts can follow her on Instagram or Twitter.