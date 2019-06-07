Kim Kardashian Lies In A Tub Wearing Nothing But Nude Lingerie

Kim Kardashian is the curve queen. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has built her career on her womanly silhouette – and what a career.

The 38-year-old’s latest Instagram update has sent her fans a reminder of just why her body is so idolized. The star’s June 7 update comes with sizzling curves, lingerie, and the fierce attitude Kim has always maintained in flaunting her physique.

Today’s snap sees Kim lying in a gray-colored stone tub. The KKW Beauty founder has been shot outdoors – natural sands around the structure and pouring sunlight suggest the reality star to be somewhere hot. Kim has been photographed from above. She’s wearing nothing but a tiny bra in nudes with matching panties. Her bronzed limbs are fully visible – likewise, her super-curvaceous rear and sculpted bust. Kim is looking at the camera with a direct gaze and slightly parted lips.

A caption has mentioned an upcoming drop – KKW Beauty is set to offer fans a product that will make their bodies perfect. Given the perfect-looking spokesperson showing off her world-famous tan body, it looks like Kim has nailed her publicity.

A comment arrived from friend and “Food God” Jonathan Cheban.

“Is this some kind of tanning thing?? And can guys use it?? I’m too lazy to lay out,” he wrote.

Other fans were a touch more skeptic.

“A plastic surgeon?” one asked.

The comment likely pertains to Kim being frequently accused of having gone under the knife. While Kim openly admits to having a glam squad on tap, she has always denied having had cosmetic surgery. This mother of four’s curves are real as they come as far as she’s concerned – those familiar with this Kardashian would likely agree.

One fan made another suggestion for what the “secret” could be.

“Shapewear,” they wrote.

That one has been spotted. Kim has been papped wearing Spanx.

While today’s post points towards Kim’s business ventures, not all of this star’s Instagram posts are money-centric. Kim frequently updates her account with touching snaps of her children. Kim and her husband Kanye West are parents to North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm. Their fourth-born child was welcomed via a surrogate on May 10. While Kim did post a picture of her sleeping son to Instagram, she has since deleted the snap. Immense backlash regarding potential safety hazards in Psalm’s sleep setting appeared to be enough for Kim to remove her photo.

Today’s post had racked up over 284,000 likes within 40 minutes of going live. Kim has 141 million Instagram followers.