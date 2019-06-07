Andy Spade Pens Touching Tribute To Late Wife Kate Spade On One Year Anniversary Of Her Suicide

Gone but never forgotten. That’s how Andy Spade feels about his late wife, Kate Spade. On June 5, 2018, the world was shocked when it was reported that fashion designer Kate Spade had passed away at the age of 55. Soon after the report, it was revealed that Spade had died from suicide in her upscale apartment in New York City. Obviously, since her death, her family has been reeling in the loss of such a beloved part of their lives — especially her husband, Andy.

Yesterday, he took to his Instagram page to remember his beloved wife with a sweet and lengthy post. In the photo shared to his page, a small Christmas tree is visible. It is completely decorated with multi-colored lights and a star on top to honor Kate’s favorite holiday and her birthday, which fell on Christmas Eve. Along with the photo, Spade wrote a lengthy caption to honor Kate.

“Dear Katy, this tree is for you. Bea and are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year. You were illumines and we feel your presence wherever we go.”

He went on to thank Kate for all of the wonderful things that she gave him and their daughter over the years, including her grace under pressure, generosity, honesty, kindness, and sharp wit. He says that in all of his years with Kate in his life, there was never a dull moment and through all of the good and the bad times in their lives, she was always there.

Andy Spade is paying tribute to his late wife.https://t.co/Gg28N5gPoT — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 7, 2019

“We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could,” he wrote. “You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate. You hated hype and loved the humble.”

In closing, Andy says a number of other sweet things about his late wife, calling her his “best friend,” the “ying to my yang,” and “superwoman.” He thanks Kate for not only all that she has given him, but also for all that she has given to the world. Her bright and multi-colored light is sure to be shining down on Earth every single day, Andy says. But still, he can’t help but miss her terribly.

“Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth. Love, Andy.”

Loading...

It comes as no shock that Spade’s touching tribute has earned him a ton of attention from his legion of Instagram followers with over 5,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans commented on the post to let Andy know that they are thinking of him on what had to be a rough day.

Thoughts go out to Andy and his daughter, Bea.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.