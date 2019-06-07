Donald Trump Says He And Queen Elizabeth Had ‘Chemistry’ And She Never Had A Better Time Than With Him

Donald Trump bragged about his trip to the U.K., according to The New York Times, claiming that he and the Queen had an “automatic chemistry” and that people said that they “have never seen the Queen have a better time.”

Trump was speaking with Fox News‘ Laura Ingraham about a range of topics, including his recent visit to the U.K. According to the president, his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II went well and the two had an instant connection.

“The meeting with the Queen was incredible,” he said. “I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling. It’s a good feeling. But she’s a spectacular woman.”

Ingraham jokingly asked if Trump had fist-bumped with the British monarch, to which he replied that while he didn’t do that, the two had a great time together.

“There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time,” Trump said. “We had a period we were talking solid straight, I didn’t even know who the other people at the table were, never spoke to them. We just had a great time together.”

He continued to gush about his interaction with Elizabeth, saying that he would keep the conversation going with her because she is a “spectacular” woman.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats. So we turned Madame Tussaud's into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London! pic.twitter.com/KuynOwupFm — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

Trump caused an uproar during his state visit to the U.K. when he walked in front of the Queen, which prompted her to have to step around him. This is considered a breach of protocol. The president paid a visit to the country earlier this week for his first official state visit. He brought his family along for the meeting, including his wife Melania and his four adult children.

Elizabeth has met with every American president since Harry Truman, save for Lyndon B. Johnson, and while she had tea with Trump last year at Windsor castle, this was his first state dinner. He is only the third president to make a state visit to the U.K.

Trump was treated to a luxurious dinner at Buckingham Palace and a tour of Westminster Abbey.

The United States president is deeply unpopular in the United Kingdom. His approval rating in the country hovers just above 20 percent and his arrival was met with mass protests across the country, including guerilla protest messages that were projected onto prominent London buildings.