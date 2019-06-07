Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In A Blue Wig During Sexy Instagram Video

It’s Emily Ratajkowski’s birthday today, and people are sending her tons of love on Instagram. This includes an abstract video posted by The Love Magazine, which started off with a photo of Emily in a short, light blue wig. The model went topless for the photo, and grabbed her left arm with her right hand to censor her chest.

She wore a very prominent necklace with a giant bedazzled cherry. The cherry was so large that it took up most of her chest, and Ratajkowski also wore matching cherry earrings. Her makeup was centered on her eyes, as she rocked very dark eyeliner.

The rest of the video was a collage of Emily in various outfits, along with clips of her playing with a tiny maraca. The video was looped, and seemed to capture the essence of Emrata. It was sexy, abstract and bold. One of the photos that was included in the video was of Emily wearing a T-shirt that read “Love” on the front.

Her hair looked amazing, as she wore it in loose waves. In addition, the collage included another shot of Emily, except this time she wore bedazzled bunny ears and sipped an espresso. The ears were black with green sparkles.

Hopefully the model has an amazing day today. She has plenty to be excited about regardless, as she shared a ton of new photos to promote her new swimwear for Inamorata Woman. This time, the photo shoot had an ’80s vibe. Emrata shared a closeup of her face from the shoot, which showcased her glossy lipstick and dark blush. She wore a neon yellow visor, along with matching earrings.

The model previously opened up to Paper Magazine about her inspirations when designing swimwear, along with what it means for her to be taking this entrepreneurial step.

“I grew up in San Diego, and in the summer that is what you wore. You weren’t even at the beach, but you were living in a bathing suit. I love the confidence that came with that… It fit with my ethos of how I want women to think of their bodies.”

“Being able to have the agency to do the swimsuit thing is so empowering to me, and I’m hoping to be able to take that same entrepreneurial attitude to fashion, to film making and beyond and to utilize the tools that I feel lucky to have,” added Emily, who appears to be enjoying a ton of success so far with her swimwear and lingerie lines.