Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Plunging Swimsuit Cleavage In Hilarious Video, Tells Makeup Artist To ‘STFU’

Chrissy Teigen is known for having a sense of humor. The model and cookbook queen’s latest Instagram update appears to be showcasing it.

On June 7, Chrissy updated her Instagram. The video shows the 33-year-old taking an outdoor selfie; both her words and her outfit suggest that she’s near a pool. Chrissy is flaunting some major cleavage in her electric-yellow swimsuit, although the post doesn’t appear to be focusing on swimwear. Taken in selfie form, it sees the star recreate her own “episode” from the British reality show, Four Weddings.

Clearly, Chrissy is out to portray a bridezilla. The video shows Chrissy take on a diva tone.

“It’s the day of my wedding,” Chrissy says.

She then outlines how her makeup artist is “super mad” because Chrissy wants to hit the pool. The star then mimics the imaginary makeup artist telling her that her makeup has already been done. Clearly, Chrissy doesn’t care. She’d rather swim.

“And so I don’t care. And here I am at the pool. And she can just shut the f**k up,” Chrissy concludes.

An amusing caption from Chrissy has suggested that Four Weddings isn’t too popular as a show; in fact, she’s even outlined what she conceives to be its viewing figures. That said, Chrissy remained certain that any fans of the series will relate to her drama-filled monologue.

Fans might have been picking up on Teigen’s plunging neckline, but their comments would suggest they’ve registered the humor, too.

“I mean your dress was an 8 and I didn’t taste the cake but I’d give you an overall rating of 7 so I don’t know you lost #recount,” one fan wrote.

The comment likely refers to how Four Weddings works; contestants are asked to rank each others’ dress, food, venue, and experience. The show is based on real-life weddings. As Chrissy’s caption has stated, her Instagram stories are offering her own spin on Four Weddings.

As fans will likely know, Chrissy is already married. Her high-profile persona comes as one half of a celebrity power couple. Chrissy is married to musician John Legend. Together, the couple are parents to two children.

Admittedly, the video is hilarious. Teigen might be known for upping the ante on the red carpet, but this mother comes with a carefree and low-brow attitude toward life. Instagram snaps often show Chrissy fully makeup-free and tending to her brood.

Chrissy’s epic video had racked up over 463,000 views within 50 minutes of going live, and it received a comment from supermodel Gigi Hadid. Chrissy has 24.2 million Instagram followers.