Olivia Culpo Puts Her Dangerous Curves On Display In Skimpy Sports Bra And Tight Leggings On Instagram

Olivia Culpo is happy that it’s finally Friday as she celebrates the start to the weekend with a steamy new Instagram upload that is getting her fans talking.

The 27-year-old took to her widely followed account on the popular social media platform on Friday, June 7, to share a sexy candid shot that captured her walking down the street while rocking a sizzling ensemble that left very little to the imagination. The model wowed her 4 million followers in a skintight, two-piece set from the fitness clothing brand Alo Yoga that was sure to turn heads whether she was wearing the threads for a fitness class or simply for comfort as she spent her day out and about.

Olivia put her voluptuous assets on display in a skimpy, navy blue sports bra that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its low, scoop neck design. The number cropped just below her busty bosom, putting her impressive abs completely on display as well. As for her lower half, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model rocked a matching pair of curve-hugging leggings that did nothing but favors for her famous figure. The pants accentuated every inch of the babe’s curves and sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist and flat midsection.

The Rhode Island native glammed up her athleisure look with a thick silver watch around her wrist as well as a dainty necklace bearing a charm of the letter “O” on its chain. She also carried a trendy cross-body bag over her shoulder to hold her belongings, aside from her phone, which she securely held in her hand. To complete her look, the bombshell wore her signature brunette bob down in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look that let her striking features shine.

Fans were quick to show some love for the latest skin-baring addition to Olivia’s sexy Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the snap has already accrued more than 31,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live on the platform. Dozens also took their admiration to the comments section, where they showered the beauty with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful!!!!!” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“The most beautiful woman alive,” commented a third.

Last night, Olivia showed off her impressive figure again with a sultry snap that drove her fans wild. Lounging across a plush couch, the stunner got pulses racing in a plunging orange dress that put an insane amount of cleavage on display and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.