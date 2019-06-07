Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her Birthday In Barely There String Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski is at it again. The Sports Illustrated model has been updating her Instagram page with all kinds of insanely hot bikini shots, and on Friday, she shared a sultry photo to celebrate her birthday.

The beauty modeled a very skimpy maroon string bikini with black polka dots. Her long hair fell loosely over her shoulders as she smiled for the camera. The natural beauty’s makeup looked flawless in the shot.

“You guys make me blush. Thank you for all the bday wishes! I’m so truly grateful,” Ratajkowski said in the photo’s caption.

The British model turns 28 today, and her 23 million followers have been wishing her the best in their comments. The model certainly did not seem to take much time away from social media in the days leading up to her birthday. She recently uploaded several retro photos that harken back to the ’70s, plugging her apparel line, Inamorata Swim.

The brunette bombshell flaunted her cleavage and her lean body in a series of photos that included colorful bathing suits under bright lights. Also included in the shots were retro gear, such as glitter roller skates, neon lights, and an arcade game.

But there was nothing retro about the look she posted on Friday, which showcased every inch of the model’s enviable figure.

The Gone Girl actress is also a shrewd businesswoman who has managed to create a solid brand with Imorata apparel, which she launched in 2017. She said she founded the company so women could have something comfortable and affordable to wear. She models many of the items herself and shares shots from photo shoots on social media.

The model spoke about the people who make negative remarks about the photos she posts online.

In an interview with Kourtney Kardashian for Poosh on YouTube, Ratajkowski explained that it’s all a part of branding.

“The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, ‘Oh my God, naked again, you’re so stupid, you have nothing else to offer!'” she said, adding that if she could, she would tell people that she is running a business off of what she posts.

She also said that the idea of old white men sitting around and saying negative things about her is funny because she probably makes more money than they do.

One thing is for certain; Ratajkowski knows how to rock a bikini.

Fans wanting to stay up to date with Ratajkowski can follow her Instagram or Twitter accounts.