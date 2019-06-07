Demi Rose Shares Closeup Of Bare Backside While Sporting Skimpy Black Thong

Demi Rose Mawby took to her Instagram story recently to give her followers a behind-the-scenes look at how she keeps her skin looking good.

According to The Daily Mail, Demi Rose worked on her face and her curvy backside during an appointment at the spa this week.

In a set of videos posted to the model’s story, Demi is seen sporting a very skimpy, black thong. Mawby left very little to the imagination in the racy video, which featured her getting a treatment for cellulite on her posterior.

Demi also got some work done on her face in the form of micro-blading and a gel mask. She wore a gray, long-sleeved shirt in the clips, as well as a full face of makeup.

Demi’s glam look included dark eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush, and a shimmering glow. She also added a light pink color to her lips for the outing. Mawby accessorized by sporting a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

While she was at the spa, the model also decided to get some skin contouring done on her flat tummy and toned abs, showing off the front of her racy Calvin Klein thong, as well as her tiny waist.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby has been living it up since celebrating her 24th birthday earlier this year. The model has been traveling the globe, and showing off her world-famous figure on social media along the way.

The model recently spoke out about her big birthday, thanking all of those people around her who make life worth living and enjoying.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of a sexy bikini snapshot.

As many fans know, Demi currently lives in the U.K. However, her fans in the United States may soon be getting a chance to meet up with her. The Sun reports that the model is seriously considering moving to the U.S. in hopes of furthering her modeling career, and kicking off an acting career as well.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following the social media sensation on Instagram.