Christina Milian Dons Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Christina Milian is looking as young as ever at 37-years-old, and her newest bikini pic seems to prove this. Her newest Instagram post showed her rocking a leopard-print string bikini with a classic top. The bottoms had two straps on the sides, one which hugged her hips and another that dangled loosely. Her large tattoo on her left hip was prominent in the first shot, as she stood up and leaned against a black countertop in a bathroom. Christina wore her hair down in loose waves and looked glamorous in glossy lipstick and hoop earrings. The second photo from the series showed Milian from a different angle, as she sat on the edge of a seat against black tile. She looked down for the shot and grasped the sides of the seat while her toned midriff was on display. The update was from only 25 minutes ago, but fans have already liked it over 11,000 times.

But it’s not just swimsuit pics that are featured on Christina’s feed, as she also shared a couple of cute photos of herself attending the Secret Life of Pets 2” premiere. She went casual chic for the outing, wearing a white top and ripped white pants along with a denim jacket. The jacket had white arms and black accents on the wrists, which matched her black boots. The first photo of the series was a close-up of Christina’s face, which revealed that she wore shimmery lipstick and silver eyeshadow. The second photo was a mirrored image of the star from head to toe.

In other news, fans might be interested to learn that Christina recently opened up to The Hollywood Life about her relationship with Matt Pokora.

“I’m really happy with the type of person I’m with. He’s honest, and we have a really great relationship. This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy that the universe brought us together.”

“I do have the desire to have more children in the future. Probably just one more because I know the energy it takes to raise a child. I know that I just want to be able to experience each child, which is a gift,” she added.

“I don’t know when it would be… I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that!”

This is great news for fans, who are likely glad to hear that her current relationship is going so well. Her partner, Matt, is a singer and songwriter from France. He moved to America in 2018 to pursue a relationship with Milian.