Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Incredible Abs In Tiny Two-Piece Dress

Kourtney Kardashian’s abs are out of this world. The reality star recently flaunted her famous figure on social media, and her fans can’t get enough.

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh, took to its Instagram account to share a photo of Kourt with her pal Sarah Howard.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sporting a skimpy, black two-piece dress. The top goes over one shoulder and shows off a hint of Kourt’s cleavage while showcasing her toned arms.

The bottom boasts a very short skirt that flaunts Kardashian’s long, lean legs and puts her flat tummy and rock hard abs on full display.

Kourtney has her long, dark hair slicked back behind her head in a wet look, and she sports a deep tan all over her body. The reality star also dons a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows and thick, dramatic lashes.

Kardashian completes her look with a pair of black sandals and a matching black handbag.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s pal, Sarah Howard, also shows off her trim figure by sporting a skintight, white gown. The dress offers fans a peek at Howard’s toned abs and long legs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently sparked debate when she posted a photo of herself reading a Playgirl magazine to Instagram.

While many of Kourtney’s fans loved the sexy photograph, others were not impressed by the content of the risque photo.

“I thought you were a Christian. Great role model promoting pornography and all. Disappointed & disgusting. No longer a Poosh fan,” one fan told the mother of three in the comment section.

Another one of Kourtney’s followers accused her of going through a mid-life crisis due to all of the racy photos she has been posting.

“Ok I see what’s going on! Midlife crisis after three kids. Yep! As clear as day,” the hater stated.

Meanwhile, a third follower claimed that just because Kourtney was a member of a famous family, it doesn’t automatically make all of her social media posts likable to her fans.

“Just because you are a Kardashian doesn’t mean everything you do is so cute,” the critic wrote.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life and family by following her on social media or watching Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.