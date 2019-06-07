Irina Shayk Steps Out With Baby Daughter Amid Rumors She Split With Bradley Cooper

Rumors have been swirling regarding the state of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship status recently, with several outlets reporting that the couple have split after four years together.

And just hours before People broke the news that the pair had called their relationship quits, the model was seen hanging out with their 2-year-old daughter, Lea, while Bradley nowhere to be seen. According to HollywoodLife, Irina was photographed snuggling her toddler as they made their way to an art studio in Los Angeles. Irina was seen rocking a pair of large dark shades, and was largely ignoring the paparazzi.

She wore a black short-sleeved jumpsuit with white stripes, and styled her long brunette locks into a messy braid. The model accessorized the look with some large hoop earrings. Baby Lea looked adorable in a white t-shirt, and her blonde tresses were up in a ponytail styled with a black scrunchy. Lea looked happy to be carried by her mother, who at one point planted a sweet kiss on her daughter’s cheek.

And while the baby girl is usually seen out and about with both of her parents, the actor was nowhere in sight this time. Later in the day, news broke that the Russian beauty and the Hollywood heartthrob decided to part ways after a four-year romance, although neither of them have publicly confirmed the reports. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in the days leading up to People‘s article, the press had already claimed that Irina had packed her bags and had moved out of their L.A. mansion, taking their daughter with her.

“Things are cooling off between Bradley and Irina in a big way. They haven’t been good for a few months and Irina decided it would be best if she moved into her own place. It’s not looking like there’s much long [sic] left for the two of them together,” a source told The Sun.

This is the reason why Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk split after 4 years together pic.twitter.com/dgK1sqzady — Truthfully ‘The EXCEPTIONAL’ Ruthless (@FullyCalibrated) June 7, 2019

The couple’s relationship had been put to the test over the past few months, ever since the actor starred in A Star Is Born alongside singer Lady Gaga. Fans claimed that Gaga and Cooper’s on-screen chemistry appeared to be deeper than a matter of professional acting. And in the wake of Bradley and Irina’s alleged split, many took to Gaga’s social media pages to accuse her of playing a part in the breakup. As The Inquisitr reported, one online user left a comment under one of the singer’s Instagram posts that read, “Bradly [sic] and irena [sic] broke up, are you happy?” followed by several snake emoji, prompting a wave of other comments that also included the accusatory emoji.