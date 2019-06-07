Trump Attacks ‘Nasty’ And ‘Horrible’ Nancy Pelosi For Saying She Wants Him ‘In Prison’

Donald Trump lashed out at Nancy Pelosi on Thursday after she said that she wanted the president to be “in prison” rather than to be impeached. While speaking in an interview with Fox News’Laura Ingraham, Trump slung his characteristic insults at the House Speaker, calling her “nasty” and a “disgrace.”

In a closed-door meeting about impeaching Trump, the California Democrat told her colleagues that she would rather see the president in prison than impeached.

“I don’t want to see [Trump] impeached, I want to see him in prison,” she said.

While Pelosi has resisted the call to impeach Trump from people within the Democratic party, she has said that she wants to see the president voted out by the people and not removed through the Congressional process.

Trump fired back on The Ingraham Angle, saying that he had tried to “be nice to her.”

“I think she’s a disgrace. I actually don’t think she’s a talented person, I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done,” Trump said. “She’s incapable of doing deals, she’s a nasty, vindictive, horrible person, the Mueller report came out, it was a disaster for them.”

Trump went on to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, saying that 13 Democrats who were “biased” against him worked with Mueller to try and take him down.

“A couple of them worked for Hillary Clinton, they then added five more, also Democrats. With all of that, two-and-a-half years, think of it, from before I even got elected, they’ve been going after me and they have nothing.”

Earlier, Trump attacked Pelosi, calling her a “disaster” and saying that she has drugs and crime in her home state. He then dubbed her “nervous Nancy.”

President Trump used the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy to take swipes at Robert Mueller and Nancy Pelosi, in an interview with Fox Newshttps://t.co/NfEvMVcxnC — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 6, 2019

It’s not the first time in recent days that Trump has lobbed the term “nasty” at a woman. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump used the term when describing Meghan Markle just before he set off for his 3-day visit to the United Kingdom.

Markle had said that she would move to Canada if Trump won the 2016 election and called his brand of politics divisive and insulting. She said that she didn’t want to live in a country that reflected what Trump was trying to create.

When Trump was informed of Markle’s 2016 comments, he said that he was surprised and called the comments “nasty,” resulting in backlash both in the U.K. and the U.S.