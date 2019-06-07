Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Bares Shirtless Cleavage In Outrageously Tiny Skirt

Elsa Hosk has made modeling lingerie her career. This light-eyed blonde comes with a Victoria’s Secret Angel status, and fans would likely agree she’s earned it. The 28-year-old’s latest Instagram update might not come with underwear, but it’s showing this girl’s sensational body to the max.

On June 7, Elsa updated her Instagram. Five snaps sent out one Swedish beauty rocking an unusual look. The model had opted to dig deep into Chanel’s archives – Elsa took to her caption to announce that she was wearing the French designer’s “vintage” clothing.

Impossibly stylish and sexy at once, Elsa was photographed in a pale pink Chanel jacket and the label’s signature bouclé tweeds – the latter formed a daringly tiny mini skirt that was flaunting Elsa’s long legs. Her feet came stylishly fitted into pointed-toe, two-toned heels.

Couture-focused as the shoot may have been, it did seem to be highlighting Hosk’s risqué edge. The Swede was rocking the pink jacket with no shirt underneath, and her bared chest was sending out a fair amount of cleavage. With her legs crossed on an oversized velour couch, Elsa looked glamorous, feminine, and sensual. She was also photographed reclining on the sofa. Blonde curls, cat-wing-eyeliner, and pink-puckered lips completed the look.

Fans appeared to be loving the whole thing.

“Madam hot,” one fan wrote.

“Bring back the 90’s [sic] please” was another comment.

One fan seemed less sure of the decade, though. Their comment suggested that Elsa was channeling the 70s.

Whether rocking modern-day looks or throwback ones though, this supermodel nails her style. While the Victoria’s Secret runway mostly limits Elsa to racy lingerie, her street style comes with more variety. The model has been snapped in demins and sheer tanks – Elsa isn’t above going braless during her outings.

Over on her Instagram, Elsa tends to opt for casual looks. Her cropped tees and athleisurewear looks follow all the trends, although full eveningwear will be donned. Elsa is also a known globe-trotter. She has updated her account from the U.K., California, Dubai, and international red carpet locations. While the latter sends out high-brow couture and full makeup, this blonde is equally known for going low-frills – snaps frequently show Elsa makeup-free.

Today’s racy snap had racked up over 63,000 likes within three hours of going live. Elsa has 5.3 million Instagram followers. Her fanbase is mostly formed of the general public, but it does include some celebrity faces. Bella Thorne, Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens, and Hailey Bieber all follow her. Fans wishing to see more of Elsa should follow her Instagram.