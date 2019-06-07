Katy Perry Sizzles In Mesh Top & Pleather Shorts For Sexy Photo Shared By ‘Maxim’

Maxim magazine is gearing up to announce the women of its 2019 Maxim Hot 100, which will come Monday, June 10, by teasing its Instagram fans with samples of some of its former list-toppers. On Friday, the magazine took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a series of sizzling photos featuring some all-time favorites, and it included none other than Katy Perry.

The pop star featured in the cover photo of the post’s series, and it is oh-so-hot. In the snapshot from her Maxim photo shoot almost 10 years ago, the now 34-year-old singer and dancer poses in front of a white wall as she rocks a sexy black mesh top over a matching black bra. One of the straps of her mesh top has slid off her shoulder, increasing the spiciness level of the shot. The California singer teams her mesh top and bra with a pair of mini shorts in what appears to be fake leather that sits high on Perry’s figure, helping accentuate her itty-bitty waist and wide hips.

Perry leans against the white wall with both of her hands touching it on her sides as she bends her right knee slightly, forming the number four with her legs. Perry looks at the camera straight-on with a deep, fierce gaze accentuated by the black, smokey makeup that makes the blue of her irises stand out.

To accessorize her look, she wears silver jewelry as well as a black bracelet that matches the overall rocker vibe of her photo shoot. Her hair was dark back then; in the photo, it is styled in a side part as it cascades toward her shoulders. A nude, light pinkish lipstick completed her makeup, allowing the focus to remain on her eyes.

In addition to featuring Perry, who topped the 2010 Hot 100 list as Maxim previously shared, the magazine also shared photos of some of its other old-school cover models, including Lindsay Lohan, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Eva Longoria and Jessica Simpson.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 874,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 3,000 likes and almost 20 comments within just a couple of hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to reminisce about these beauties and to share who they think will top this year’s list.

“I have a feeling it will be Priyanka (Chopra),” one user guessed.

“They all slammin’,” another one chimed in.