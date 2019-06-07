Kendall Jenner Toys With Rose, Flaunts Impossibly Sexy Legs In Italy

Kendall Jenner is known for oozing femininity. Her killer curves might make for world-class lingerie modeling, but this 23-year-old is equally known for her heart-warming smile. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been in Rome, Italy, and snaps are showing a smiling Kendall embracing the city’s romance to the max.

On June 6, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the supermodel. They showed Kendall taking to Rome’s streets in a wraparound mini dress in polka-dot blacks and whites. A splash of color came from an unusual, but ultimately very sensual accessory. Kendall was holding a fresh rose to her face, and she appeared to be both toying with it and taking in its aroma.

The Daily Mail reports that Kendall was out for dinner with two photographers – she even seemed up for some ad-hoc photography as she posed against the city’s ancient walls. While the model hadn’t opted for heels, her long and impossibly sexy legs were on full display – if anyone wins for having knockout pins, it’s this Kardashian-Jenner. Kendall was snapped smiling, leaning against a scooter, and appearing to have a great time as she enjoyed her night out.

Kendall is currently in Italy for her shoot with Giambattista Valli and H&M. The high-fashion label and affordable clothing chain are collaborating for a collection set to be released in November.

View this post on Instagram throwback A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 19, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

Although she is a major celebrity face, Kendall doesn’t always appear paparazzi-ready. Her sister Kim Kardashian may retain a poker face as she wades past the cameras, but Kendall is known for ducking them. That appeared to be the case during most of her 1-year relationship with basketball star Ben Simmons – the couple recently split. That said, Kendall’s dinner snaps showed her happy and seemingly carefree.

Kendall has faced pressure from her fame, though. Speaking to Vogue about her anxiety attacks, the model admitted that she’d decided it was in her best interest to take some chill time. The magazine quoted Kendall’s candid words.

“I made it a point at the beginning of 2017 to consciously slow down, take more time for myself, be more selective and not just do whatever my agents tell me to do. I did this my whole life—it was my life. I didn’t care for anything else, I didn’t care about boys. This is what makes me really happy.”

Despite her recent breakup, Kendall did appear to be doing what makes her happy. Her rose added the perfect flourish to a girl who needs none, although the pictures would likely not have been the same without it. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.