Australian Model Brooke Evers Flaunts Pert Backside In Fiery Red Thong In New Instagram Snapshot

Brooke Evers is spicing things up on her Instagram just in time for the weekend. On Thursday, the Australian model and DJ took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a minuscule thong bikini that puts her pert derriere on full display.

In the photo, the 34-year-old blonde bombshell is standing on a sandy beach on a clear day as she rocks a tiny thong that sits high on Evers’ frame, leaving a whole lot of skin exposed. The thin side straps of her bikini help contrast her full, wide hips and small waist, which puts her hourglass figure on full display. The Adelaide native teamed her bikini bottom with a casual T-shirt that features the logo for Ghost Lifestyle on the back, a brand of sports nutrition products, including meal-replacement shakes. Evers also included a tag that redirects users to the brand’s Instagram page, suggesting she has a partnership with them.

The model is posing with her back to the camera with her hands touching slightly in front of her. The camera is positioned at an angle below the model in a way that captures her from down-up in a way that puts her backside at the center of the photo.

The snap appears to have been captured when the sun was lower as the natural light highlights her sun-kissed complexion, making her glow. Evers is wearing her blonde hair in a casual middle part and down over her right shoulder as it rests onto her chest. The model is looking over her left shoulder at the camera as she flashes a big, bright smile at the onlooker. She appears to be wearing a little makeup on her eyes and a neutral color on her lips that adds a little shine and plumpness while bronzer helps contour her face and accentuate her high cheekbones.

Loading...

At the time of this writing, the post, which Evers shared with her 577,000 Instagram followers, garnered about 11,000 likes and over 200 comments within a little over a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her killer physique and share their admiration for her, leaving a trail of emoji behind.

“Body goals, ” one user raved.

“Brooke The Goddess Evers,” another one chimed in, trailing the comment with a series of emoji depicting fire and a heart-eyes emoji.