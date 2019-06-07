Fans Tell Farrah Abraham To Stop Pretending She’s Kim Kardashian As She Poses In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Farrah Abraham’s latest Instagram photo is sparking a fierce debate.

As fans of the former Teen Mom OG star know, Farrah is no stranger to showing off her figure to fans on social media. A few days ago, the mother of one stunned her army of followers while posing in a see-through white tank top without a bra. Now, she’s getting her fans buzzing once again after the latest sultry video posted to her account.

In the short clip that was shared with fans, Farrah appears on a boat in Dubai. The bombshell can be seen in a pink thong swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination — showing off her entire backside to the camera. The front of the suit is equally as sexy, with the top plunging low into Farrah’s chest and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera.

Farrah wears her long, dark locks down and curled while doing a dance for the camera, blowing kissing and dipping her booty into the water from time to time. Of course, the reality star also rocks a face full of makeup, complete with eyeliner, mascara, and highlighter.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the stunner mixed reviews. In less than an hour, the post has already received over 24,000 views and 90-plus likes. Some fans applauded the reality star on her amazing figure but others slammed her for being “fake” and a poser.

“When your legs don’t match your fake butt,” one follower commented on the post with a series of crying face emojis.

“You’re not Kim Kardashian!”

“Give me a job lol I need to do vacations like you,” another Instagram user wrote.

Farrah has made headlines for a number of different reasons in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr reported, the outspoken reality star weighed in on all of the drama that is going on between Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, after David shot and killed their family dog — causing their kids to be taken away. Surprisingly, Farrah said that feels bad for Jenelle about the situation.

“After losing their kids — and now, they need to take parenting classes, drug tests and [see a] therapist – I would say all the moms on Teen Mom need to take parenting courses and all of the above. It’s sad for Jenelle — she chooses fame and attention before her kids,” Farrah dished. “No more crying police calls, recording a man treating you bad — she needs to learn to value herself. I feel bad for how broken she is.”

It’s probably only a matter of time before Farrah weighs in on some other Teen Mom drama.